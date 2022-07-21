Day Two at Paléo – cooler, more soulful vibes but it still kept its Sting.

After the success of day one, the atmosphere feels more relaxed and thankfully the cooler temperatures help. A nice breeze in the air with the promise of rain at some point during the night.

This time while waiting at the train station the air-conditioned Paléo bus turns up so we hop on that instead. Nyon’s six district buses and the NStCM train offer a free of charge service during this week. Lots of chatter on the bus – day two buzz is well and truly on!

20:00 – Crowds already building up in the Club Tent with Marina Satti – the soothing tones of her voice echo out and the crowd is chilled and soaking it all in. She playfully engages with her audience who are happy to follow her singing instructions.

Forget the blue man group, the red men are here in Belleville where Tech-House DJ Laola is playing. Moving through the Paléo site all week, entertaining and freaking out onlookers at the same time.

Definitely more beers in people’s hands than water today in the cooler temps.

Over at the Véga stage, Suzane is performing one of her urban pop tracks waving the Pride flag in her hand. She is given a warm reception and seemed a little overwhelmed by the love shown to her by the crowd. After, some cool, psychedelic dance moves to a more upbeat track. Everyone is jumping!

20:30 – Long lines at the food tents in the Quartier L’orient as people grab dinner, seating areas all full. Just next to them The Nerds the mini brass band have turned up and have drawn a crowd. You can hear lots of laughter, good fun music and jokes. Some fast flows of your favourite contemporary hits on a dictaphone, tapping your feet is a must! Back for an encore at the demand of the crowd with a super short rendition of KISS I was made for loving you – fast becoming the anthem of this year’s Paléo.

Seats are full with people eating and so is La Terrasse and the Grande Scène area in anticipation of Rag’n’Bone Man. “Does anybody like any sad love ballads? I’ve got a few!” Stunning, soulful and loved by the crowd. A beautiful soundtrack to the sun going down.

The crowd is stretching far back towards La Ruche, happy just to watch the screen on the side of the Grande Scène stage. He has a charm that draws you in and as he nears the end of his set with Human a few rain drops start to fall but people are unfazed and are not gonna budge! He then introduces his band and finishes on a high. Incredible.

Everyone heads off to get food, drink and a loo break before the main stage act, Sting. Catherine has some delicious, veggie samosas from the friendly folk at Le Terroubi Binta stall in Village du Monde.

22:45 – Passing by the Club Tent and P.R2B is halfway through their set and it’s a total shift from the soulful tones of Rag’n’Bone Man. High energy and pumping synthetic pop and electro sounds. Oh la vache! (holy cow) she exclaims before going into the last few tracks.

Video below has flashing lights!

Rain starts coming down and there’s a mad dash to find shelter but there are plenty of spots. This isn’t people’s first rodeo, they know the drill. From the Club Tent, The Forum is the spot. A crossover of sounds here with P.R2B Club Tent on the right and the heavy techno sounds of Sama’ Abdulhadi at Belleville on the left.

23:07 – Just in time, the rains stops! People seem to be in two camps, well prepared and armed with rain ponchos and umbrellas, and those unaffected welcoming the rain in this heatwave. But all are now scrambling to find a spot before Sting!

He launches straight into SOS and then Englishman in New York. Great crowd participation, Sting really takes you on a journey as he goes through his classic hits mixed with some lesser know tracks. He finishes and walks off the stage but the crowd were going nowhere. An encore of course and he obliges and comes back with Roxanne!

A quick pit stop at The Champagne Bar near the entrance for a dance to some 80s pop and to wait for the crowds to clear before it’s time to head home.

Great Day Two!

Remember, if you don’t have tickets, 1,500 are released each morning for the day of at 09:00 (virtual waiting line opens at 08:45) only on paleo.ch.