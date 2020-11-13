Art is a window into the emotions… Visit Dalila Imadalou exposition

Dalia Imadalou’s exposition will go ahead with the sanitary requirements respected between the 30th of October and the 5th of December at the Galerie Marchande in Nyon, under the theme of “spirit of the mountain”.

Growing up in a family of artists in Algeria, art has always served as Dalia Imadalou’s window into her emotions and the world around her. Depictions of the natural environment feature heavily in her work as they provide her a space to contemplate; an important aspect of her creative process.

Her paintings embody intuition, emotions, and a poetic interpretation of nature as she puts it. An exposition of her paintings can be seen at the Galerie Marchande in Nyon. It has been maintained and respects all the sanitary requirements.

After completing her masters in Canada and France, she is now based in Nyon, sharing her artistic talents through a number of exhibitions around Switzerland, Italy and France, as well a teaching art classes at Ecole-Migros and L’Adac.

Over the course of this month, Dalia Imadalou will be showcasing her work in two exhibitions, one at the Art Fair Lausanne and the second at MAG Montreux.

For more information you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @dchaouane and on facebook as Dalia Chaouane.

