Curtains up on a new school year with High School Musical from GAOS Theatre

GAOS Theatre Production of High School Musical

The GAOS Youth show returns!

Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage!

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

A talented cast of 27 young singers and dancers aged 12-19 will treat your family to lively, upbeat numbers with an action-packed storyline. A guaranteed good show!

Where: Théâtre de Marens, Nyon

When: 25th-27th August 2023

Performance Times:

25th August: 20h00
26th August: 14h00 and 19h00
27th August: 14h00
Performances are in English.

You can buy tickets here.

