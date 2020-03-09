Cully Jazz Festival 2020 Cancelled

Cully Jazz Festival has just announced that will have to cancel this year’s music festival due to the current Swiss government ban on gatherings of 1,000 people or more, over concerns around the coronavirus.

The festival, which was due to take place from 27th March to the 4th April, is set in the gorgeous lakeside village of Cully.

This will be a real blow to the organisers, 70% of the finance of the festival comes via ticket sales and the festival’s insurance does not cover the costs of cancellation in the case of “force majeure”.

For those who have bought tickets to concerts, there will be a “remboursement” section coming up on the website soon.

