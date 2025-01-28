Create a Green Oasis. Tips on the Best Plants for Small Balconies and Terraces

Special thanks to Hester from the Swiss Gardening School for sharing these wonderful tips on balcony gardening!

With 60% of the population in Switzerland living in rented apartments, (the highest percentage in Europe) many people don’t have access to a garden or even a large outdoor area. For those who can’t plant directly in the ground, don’t worry! Here are some fantastic plant suggestions that are perfect for small balconies or terraces.

Screening Options for Balconies

If your balcony needs privacy from neighbors, the street, or an unpleasant view, plants can be a practical and beautiful solution.

Hedge in a Pot

Consider creating a “hedge in a pot” by selecting smaller versions of hedging plants. One excellent choice is Viburnum tinus “Gwenllian”, a hardy evergreen shrub that:

Blooms in winter

Reaches up to 1.5 meters in height and width over time

Thrives in large containers for many years

Tactical Screening with Japanese Maples

Alternatively, you can use striking plants like dwarf Japanese maples to create a visual focal point while screening your space. A great option for a shady balcony is Acer palmatum “Kagiri-Nishiki”, which features:

Stunning variegated leaves

Fiery red and orange foliage in autumn

A compact size, maturing to just 1 meter tall

Pair these plants with an elegant pot to enjoy year-round beauty and functionality.

Climbers for Balconies

If your balcony lacks space for larger plants, climbers on trellises can provide vertical interest and privacy.

Roses for Balconies

For rose lovers, the Meilland rose “David Hockney” is a perfect balcony plant. This delightful rose features:

Cream and pink flowers

Repeat blooms from spring to frost

A light fragrance and disease resistance

A manageable height of up to 1.5 meters

This rose pairs beautifully with early-flowering alpine clematis for an extended bloom period.

Fragrant Climbers

If you prefer fragrant plants, the false jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) is an excellent choice for containers. Key features include:

Manageable growth in pots (up to 1.5 meters)

Varieties like the classic white, Trachelospermum asiaticum “Pink Showers” , or the creamy yellow “Chilli and Vanilla”

, or the creamy yellow Tolerance for cold temperatures down to -10°C

Minimal support needs, as it winds naturally around trellises

With these tips and inspiration, even the smallest balcony can become a lush, green oasis. Happy gardening!

If you’re passionate about plants or simply enjoy the magic of transforming spaces with greenery, Hester Macdonald is a name to know. As a garden designer, writer, journalist, and founder of the Swiss Gardening School, Hester has dedicated her career to inspiring gardeners of all levels. Based in Nyon, her school offers short, hands-on courses perfect for amateurs eager to dig in. Discover more about her work at hmgardendesign.com and swissgardeningschool.ch.