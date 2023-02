Just a note to all of you avid swimmers out there, the Cossy indoor swimming pool will be closed for maintenance work during the Vaud school half-term holidays. Saturday 11th February until Sunday 19th February. While the maintenance work is happening next week why not take the plunge and get into the lake instead? It’s a cool 6 – 7 degrees Celcius at the moment!

Read our previous article on the many benefits of cold water swimming.