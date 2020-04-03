Coronavirus: Key numbers, Useful Info and “Cholera Cake”

Thanks to La Côte newspaper for publishing these useful numbers at the front of its paper each day during the current Covid-19 period. “Restez Chez Vous”, means, “Stay at Home”.

If you are wondering whether you should call your doctor or go to a medical facility if you think you are infected, or if you want to know if your child is at risk, then the Coronacheck.ch website has a tool which you can use to assess your risk (or that of your child) and understand how to react accordingly.

The website is in French, English and many other languages.

La Côte newspaper

Note, the Living in Nyon column in English continues to be published in La Côte newspaper each Friday. The column is a light-hearted look at life living in the Nyon and la Côte region. The paper is available in newsagents and also online.

Useful websites

Here are two useful sites for updates on Coronavirus:

The Federal Office of Public Health

Swiss Info currently has two interesting articles online, one entitled, “Should all Swiss be wearing face masks?” and “Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland”.

Local TV

Don’t forget Nyon Région TV!

This local TV station is still producing programmes and keeping us informed of what is happening locally.

Cholera Cake

Did you know there is a dish called “Cholera Cake” which was invented during the cholera epidemic in the 1830’s? It’s made up of a combination of various leftovers such as potatoes, onion, apples, bacon, leek and cheese.

Read more about it here on the Newly Swissed website under the section “21 Swiss Foods you need to try in your lifetime”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

