Congratulations to Atelier 9 for receiving the Swiss Location Award!

Our very own coworking Atelier 9 in Nyon was awarded the “Swiss Location Award®” in June! This award is attributed to the “best and most beautiful” meeting and event locations in Switzerland.

This yearly award is an initiative of eventlokale.ch, an event planning portal based in Zurich. It was developed as a way of providing a range of locations, that upheld a high level of quality. This allows them to provide information on sites, all over Switzerland (as well as Germany and Austria) that you are sure replies to your standards.

There are 11 award categories, Atelier 9 was in the meeting locations categories, defined as the best and most beautiful meeting rooms in Switzerland.

Throughout the month of May, the nominated locations are quietly evaluated by the organisers according to various criteria.

Roland Schaller, Atelier 9‘s Managing director said: “We found out we had been nominated in Arpil, and on the 15th of June we received the good news that we were one of the winners of the award, which was wonderful news!”

But how are the locations evaluated?

It’s actually a three-pronged approach. 1/3 of the points are determined by the location visitors, the expert jury makes a technical assessment that accounts for another1/3. The final 1/3 is determined by the evaluation of the creators of the award: eventlokale.ch.

Three other locations in Vaud were attributed the award in various categories. These are the La Vaudoise aréna in Prilly, the SwissTech Convention Center in Ecublens and the “2m2c” in Montreux.

According to the participants that are frequently nominated and evaluated every year, they have noted that the criteria and the organisations keep getting more and more professional and visibly evolves over time. They are therefore also encouraged to keep improving and growing too.

Atelier 9 definitely plays its part in this way too, with constant forward-thinking towards their clients and growing, even in times of pandemic. Our last article on Atelier 9, covered the new locations they opened with private offices, not only to cater to the stricter hygiene norms and regulations. It was also the result of a demand for this type of space that had been growing steadily over time.

The coworking space is now once again mask free thanks to the new government regulations too, providing some relief to the open space.

Go in and have a look, ask Roland or Jean-Marc to be shown around and get to know the coworking space conveniently located to Ex-Machina!

Stay tuned for more news from Atelier 9 after the summer, they’ve been busy again…!