Community café and thrift shop – go on a treasure hunt!

There is a new “Community Café” it’s a new charity second-hand shop located in the Maison de Quartier La Redoute, Nyon. A place to meet, exchange and find some hidden treasures.

Thank you to Linnann Muhlemann for the information and the initiative. Her efforts allowed her to make a donation of CHF1’000.- to Compassion International. Congratulations for this achievement Linnann!

The Community Café is here to provide a place where local people can come to meet, exchange, and find some new tresasures ! The concept came about from the wonderful space at La Redoute, and we wanted to see people using it actively.

Since opening the shop in January 2020, it has developed a great stock of good condition second-hand clothes for adults and children alike. Goods can be exchanged and all in an ambiance of fun and or low prices. They are open on Tuesdays between 11 :00 and 17 :00. Pass by, have a look, and do bring along anything you want to donate. All support is appreciated.

It is run by Linnann Muhlemann who is of American origin, and has been a Swiss citizen for 17 years. She is accompanied by a few local volunteer with 3 different nationalities. All money raised is given to charity.

In December 2020 a donation was made for CHF1000.- to Compassion International. This mother and daughter team have set out on a mission to connect children to sponsors worldwide. Through them, the community café supports a young boy named Daniel who lives in Bolivia.

Events are organised to fundraise and simply to have some fun like the fun sing-along event in February 2020. Corona allowing, there will be another one in August 2021.

Please visit when you are in the area ! 12 Ch. de La Redoute, Nyon. Bus 805 or 820 stop : La Redoute. It’s in the Maison de Quartier for the building La Redoute on Rte de L’Etraz. Tuesdays 11 :00-17 :00

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.