Christmas Present idea no 4 – Ceramics, Cool Mobile Phone covers and Card Holders

Angelika Chollet is a cool boutique shop on Rue de Rive 30 in Nyon (almost opposite the ferry embarkment point). The shop is famous for its window displays and stylish products.

This year the shop has some some lovely Christmas decorations for sale, from small ceramic houses with tiny lights inside, to ceramic snowmen, to classy wrapping paper (this shop also offers a gift wrapping service). The shop also stocks some beautiful kitchenware, Alessi products, plus children’s wooden toys, little bags of salt from the Alps, gorgeous Christmas cards and more.

It also has a stock of felt mobile phone covers (in different sizes) that come with an elastic strap around them – useful to hold cards, notes etc. They also sell hanging magnetic postcard holders, perfect for displaying Christmas cards, postcards or artwork. See photo below. The shop also has a small but interesting range of rings and jewellery.

The shop does not have a website. Opening hours Tuesday – Saturday 10:30 -18:00. Tel – 022 361 65 13

Angelika speak English, French and German.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

