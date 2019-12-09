Christmas Present Idea no 3 – China Tea, Hand-Made Candles at the Cercle du Thé

Here’s suggestion no 3 for Christmas presents that can be bought in Nyon or from further afield.

Le Cercle du Thé in Rue Perdtemps 3b (very near to the Place Perdtemps car park in Nyon), has a great range of teas to drink either on the premises or that can be bought including some interesting, mature compressed “Pu’ Erh” tea from China. Like wine, its value increases with age. See photo below.

This shop/tearoom also sells some beautiful gold and green handmade candles, and many other goodies which would make great stocking fillers! See their website here.

