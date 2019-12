Following from our first Christmas present suggestion, here is idea number 2, a ticket to the musical and family show “Wind in the Willows” by Alan Bennett performed by GAOS.

This will be performed in Nyon on the 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th and 15th December in Nyon at the Théâtre du Marens. Times vary – see poster below. For ticket details click here.

