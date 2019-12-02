Christmas Present Idea – Book on Alpine Flowers in English

The Christmas trees are now up in front of the château of Nyon and the Christmas market will be soon be in town (13-24 December) – more details of the market coming up.

Over the next few weeks, Living in Nyon will be suggesting Christmas gifts that can be sourced from in and around Nyon or from further afield.

This first suggestion would make a great little stocking filler for those who love hiking in the Alps.

Alpine Flowers – How to recognise 230 alpine flowers by Gillian Price – published by Cicerone

This is a really useful pocket field guidebook for identification of the most commonly found alpine flowers of the Alps. Categorised by colour for quick identification, each alpine flower has a photograph and description of its key features. Flower names are given in English, French, German, Italian and Latin, with notes on curious facts and origins of names.

This book is available as an ebook or as a hard copy book from Cicerone. Note: Payot can order this book and many other books for customers, books can then be collected from the Nyon store (in La Combe Shopping Centre).

Cicerone also publish a large range of pocket sized books in English just on Switzerland, from 100 Hut Walks in the Alps, The Trekking Tour in Mont Blanc to the River Rhone Cycle Route

