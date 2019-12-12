Christmas Market comes to Nyon – Bigger and Better than before!

The final touches to the mini wooden chalets are being made ready for the Nyon Christmas Market which starts tomorrow, the 13th December and continues until Christmas Eve on the 24th. There are more chalets this year which wind around the streets of the town.

Along with lots of goodies for sale, there will also be mulled wine, brass bands, jazz bands, choirs etc. Living in Nyon will be there to report back when it officially opens.

The local buses will be free from 20:00 to save customers the hassle of parking!

This year there is a tent with activities for children where Father Christmas also makes an appearance and Mother Christmas tells stories.

This year, as in previous years, there will be a Solidarity Tree in the Place du Château to help the underprivileged children of Nyon and area. Volunteers have confidentially collected the wishes of these children which are then transferred to cards hung on the branches of a Christmas tree.

Everyone wishing to purchase a gift is invited to remove one of the cards, to buy the gift (maximum 40 francs) and to deposit it in the shed (near the tree). The presents will then be given to families between December 23rd and 24th.

