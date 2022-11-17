Christmas fun is on its way, not to mention Santa’s sleigh!

This wonderful region knows how to do Christmas and celebrate all things festive. It kicks off this weekend with the Montreux Christmas Market.

Montreux Christmas Market – 18th – 24th December 2022

There is no better way to experience the magic of Christmas then at the Montreux Christmas Market. 150 beautifully decorated chalet stalls set alongside the stunning lakefront. Find all types of artisanal products and crafts, local specialities, mulled wine and plenty of gift ideas.

Where else will you see Santa Claus and his sleigh fly high above you?

Where else will you see Santa Claus and his sleigh fly high above you?

Also this week, get into the Christmas spirit at Christmas at Le White Loft. Taking place in Vinzel on Thursday 24th & Friday 25th November, 10:00 – 17:00.

A group of local artisans have got together to bring you Christmas gift ideas, goodies, and mini-photo shoots, all in one place!