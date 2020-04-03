Chocolate maker, Wine producers, Italian Deli and Tea shop – Still open for business in Nyon

Local winegrowers in the Nyon and la Côte area are in a difficult situation right now, 75% of their turnover depends on the hotel and restaurant sector, which is virtually at a standstill due to the current Coronavirus confinement.

One idea of how you can help can help them is by ordering a few bottles from local producers, most of these will deliver to your home .

Check out the Domaine de la Colombière in Féchy (Raymond Paccot) (minimum order 6 bottles) the Frères Dutruy in Founex (minimum order 12 bottles) and many other wine producers in the local area.

Note – Bibiovino in the centre of town (see our article about this shop that sells wine in a box) also has a small selection of Swiss wine and is open for business. Wine in a box will be delivered by the post office!

Or, if you can get to the supermarket yourself, why not pop a bottle of Swiss wine in your panier/chariot to help the local growers?

Alexandre, the artisanal chocolate maker in 12, Rue de Collège in Nyon is also open for business. This lovely little shop produces some delicious chocolate, and currently has lot of fabulous chocolate Easter lapins/ bunnies for sale.

It’s a small shop so they are operating a sensible social distancing policy, they even have the shop door permanently open so no-one needs to touch the door handle! They will also deliver to your home (CHF 7 delivery charge minimum order CHF 30).

The Italian Delicatessen (Viale d’Italia) in Grande Rue 18, run by the famous “Josephine” is also open in Nyon for business.

Their home made goods are delicious, see their Facebook site here. Although there currently isn’t the full range of fresh products on sale, the Living in Nyon editor still managed to source some artichokes in garlic oil and some home made ravioli on Friday morning!

Finally, the Circle du Thé (the tea shop in Nyon) is also offering a home delivery service.

