Children’s Atlas of Switzerland – Fun facts and maps in English

Recently published Cartographica Helvetica is a great new atlas for children packed with fun and interesting information about this lovely country.

With lovely illustrations and lots of content including: Swiss innovations and inventions, flora and fauna, “what we eat”, with food facts about the different cantons.

Who knew that Bern and Vaud produce over half the potatoes grown in Switzerland? or that a typical Swiss person eats around 10 kilos of chocolate per year?!

Written by Diccon Bewes and illustrated by Dina Christ and Nicola Carpi, this large format book containing 20 illustrated maps would make a great Christmas gift for children ages 6 years and up (interesting for adults too!)

The English edition can be ordered direct from Bergli Books.

The French edition can be ordered from Helvetiq.