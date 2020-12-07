Coding demystified – Children and the digital world

Tech Spark Academy sparks children’s curiosity about the digital world. It prepares them for a future reliant on computer science, and jobs that do not yet exist. This is not because they will all be computer scientists, but because they will have plenty of computer science in their lives. Learn programming, digital storytelling, or how to create apps!

The fact that we are all dependant on IT and only 0.5% of the world’s population knows how to code is mind-blowing. This highlights how reliant the other 99.5% of us are, on that small fraction of the population that does know how to code. Our digital lives are in their hands!

With children, there is a fine line between how much exposure to computers/screens/IT to give them. We want to equip them for the future without losing them to the digital world (at least that’s how I feel).

Tech Spark demystifies coding and computer language. It offers children between the ages of 8-18 an opportunity to learn in an open and friendly environment. Instructors have small groups, allowing for lots of 1:1 interaction with the instructors. The skills they learn will remain useful throughout their lives.

Holiday camps are available, as well as after school private lessons for up to 2 children. Why not partner with another family and enroll both children in the lesson? Our readers benefit from a CHF50.- discount with the LIN code to use upon reservation.

Here are some of the types of programming TechSpark offers and a short definition of each.

Python is a programming language that has a clear and easy to use code. It is a widely supported language easily adaptable to large and small scale projects. It is mostly used for web applications and web content. YouTube, Instagram and Google search are all written in Python, as are many AI applications. Fun fact: the language was named after Monty Python!

Swift is a programming language developed by Apple to encourage young programmers. It is a more complex language than Python but is still simpler than traditional coding languages. Learning Swift is ideal for those that already have some knowledge of Python. This is the one that is mainly used to develop apps.

Adobe digital storytelling is what those aspiring YouTubers want to learn. This class allows it’s students to use and combine various elements like video, photography, editing, and storytelling skills.

Instructors are students from Lausanne’s prestigious engineering university EPFL (or the ETHZ if you are in eastern Switzerland). They are bilingual in English and French. Students focus on building their own projects, these are presented to the parents at the end of the course or the camp. Currently, many of the lessons are virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

You can contact Tech Spark directly for any questions or for more information. The link leads you to Marta Gehring who is one of the co-founders and passionate about the topic. She will gladly provide more insight. You can also follow TechSpark on Twitter and on Instagram.

