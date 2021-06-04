Chateau de Prangins is offering a host of activities this summer!

There are lots of activities in English held at the Chateau de Prangins this summer and there is the “GAMES” exposition that takes us on a video game time travel!

Prangins was recently awarded the Wakker Prize. You can read the previous Living in Nyon article here.

Here are some of the upcoming events in English planned:

• Sunday, 6 June – Guided tour of Prangins as part of the Wakker Prize

• Wednesday, 9 June – Guided tour of Prangins as part of the Wakker Prize

• Thursday, 10 June – Guided tour of the new Exhibition Chintz. How a Fabric Conquered the World

• Thursday, 24 June – Online guided tour of the new Exhibition Chintz. How a Fabric Conquered the World

• Thursday, 8 July – Guided tour of the Historical Kitchen Garden on the theme of Digital Detox

• Sunday, 1 August – A celebration of the Swiss National Day with various activities – Free admission

• Thursday, 5 August – Guided tour of the Historical Kitchen Garden on the theme of Digital Detox

Another activity well suited to families is the GAMES exhibition on the history of video games. It shows the development of the industry since 1970 and allows you to actually play the old games (Pong, Pac-Man, Space Invaders, etc.) as well as the new games (SIMs, Minecraft, etc.).

Our children will enjoy seeing the games we used to play and are now referred to as old :-)!

All of the temporary and permanent exhibitions have information and audio guides in English

Happy visiting!