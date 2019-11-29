Living in Nyon

Caribana reveal part of line-up for 2020 – The Offspring, Rudimental and more

Caribana Festival has announced part of the line-up for 2020

The Offspring from the U.S, playing on Wednesday 17th June, Five Seconds of Summer from Australia  on Thursday 18th, and Rudimental from the UK playing on the 19th, are just some of the artists on the programme. Check the other bands and artists here.

Note – Caribana offers a kind of EasyJet type booking system. The earlier you book, the cheaper the tickets!

This is the first of the summer music festivals near Nyon and will take place from 17-21 June 2020

