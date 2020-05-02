Caribana and Triathlon Cancelled

Two more local events have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak and recent decisions taken by the Federal Council on the banning of large scale events until the end of August 2020.

The Triathlon of Nyon, one of the biggest sporting events in the region with more than 3,000 participants and 600 volunteers will not go ahead in 2020. The event is now scheduled for the 7 – 8 August 2021.

Caribana, the annual music festival event that takes place alongside the lake in Crans près Céligny (near Nyon) will also not take place and has been rescheduled for 16 – 20 June 2021.

