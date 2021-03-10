Candles for Corona victims in Nyon

Last night, March 9th, a display of candles was lit in front of the municipality building in Nyon to honour those lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A group of local citizens lit 25 candles in order to pay tribute to the memory of the deceased during the pandemic with each candle representing one person.

On the 13th of February 13 in front of the Château Saint-Maire in Lausanne the first initiative of this sort was taken. You can read more about it here, the article is in French.

You can read more about the initiative on the “coronamahnwache” website (in German).