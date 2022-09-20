Building community with the Local de Quartier du Stand in the North of Nyon

The completion of the EcoQuartier du Stand earlier in the year saw a stream of residents moving into the new apartments. With it, a sense of community emerging for those who live in the northern most part of town. To support and foster this new community, La Local de Quartier at Chemin des Tines 3A was opened in late August for all local residents, not only those living in the EcoQuartier apartments.

La Local de Quartier

Currently there is a permanent member of staff on site two times per week until mid-September and the purpose of these sessions is to get to know each other and to discuss the development, projects, activities and to answer questions. A final meeting is due to be convened later in this month (September 2022) to finalise details for the set up of the room itself and to organise the first planned activities. The local community is very much encouraged to share their ideas and projects with the town council in order that their needs can be fulfilled. Even a name for the new centre has to be found.

Community Life

There are already 5 other established neighbourhood centres in town which aim to encourage people to live together well, to promote diversity and foster integration. These centres have their own unique character and programme of activities. They offer a meeting place for neighbourhood associations and the population in general to meet and share in town life. Now those who live in the north part of Nyon also have a place to come together.

If you have just moved to the area and want to meet your neighbours, or perhaps you have already lived here for some time but want to integrate more fully into the local community why not check out the programme of activities offered at your local de quartier?