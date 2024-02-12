Brunch Bliss: Nyon’s Top 3 Cafés to fuel your morning.

A thank you to Sally Freedman for this article.

Looking for the ultimate brunch experience in Nyon? Here are some of our favourite places. We’ve picked our top three brunch spots that promise to tantalize your taste buds.

Located five minutes’ walk from Nyon station, Tête de Course offers a brunch experience like no other. There is something for everyone with sweet and salty options to choose from. From simple, yet delicious avocado toast to scrumptious pancakes with berries to crunchy granola and more. If you’re really hungry, why not indulge in their luxury salted waffles served with sun-dried tomatoes, eggs, marinated salmon, with beetroot and turmeric, fresh cream with lemon zest and red onions. Pure deliciousness!

For more details, check out their full brunch menu.

Tête de Course is open for brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Avenue Viollier 2, 1260 Nyon

reservations@tetedecourse.ch

+41 22 362 20 20

Café Ex Machina

For a trendy brunch spot, head to Café Ex Machina located in the heart of Nyon, close to the castle. This eclectic café boasts a diverse menu featuring creative twists on classic brunch staples, such as avocado toast, homemade bircher with fresh fruit, delicious sweet pastries and much more. Pair your meal with a specialty coffee, a freshly brewed tea or a delicious homemade lemonade.

Café Ex Machina is open Monday – Sunday from 8am on weekdays and from 9am on weekends.

Rue du Vieux-Marché 11, 1260 Nyon

079 433 00 77





For vegan food lovers, Nyon has got you covered. La Roulotte, located on the North side of Nyon train station offers a brunch special on the first Saturday of the month. The owners, Lisa and Virginie are offering a delicious brunch with options to cover salty and sweet taste-buds. The menu changes every month according to seasonal product availability.

La Roulotte is open on Monday to Friday from 7am-9pm and on Saturday from 9am-7pm.

Gare CFF côté Nord – 1260 Nyon

info@laroulotte.ch

+41 77 487 90 10.

So why wait? Grab your friends and start brunching your way through Nyon, one café at a time.

Let us know in the comments where your favourite place to get brunch in Nyon is.