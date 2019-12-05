Boarding of Cats and Dogs, Adopting Animals and more – All at the SPA La Côte in Nyon 

A big thankyou to the SPA (The Society for the Protection of Animals) La Côte for this article.

Read on about what this society and its volunteers offers to the public, and the sterling work that includes: dealing with lost and found animals; help with adopting a dog or a cat; and providing boarding facilities.

La Côte (SPA) was founded on 28 November 1968. It now has a membership of around 2,500 and its main purpose is to serve the general public and their animals. The present committee comprises seven members who work on a voluntary basis and meet regularly throughout the year.

The Refuge in Nyon is run by a dynamic and experienced team of five full-time employees and two apprentices. They welcome both visitors and clients, and most importantly provide for the animals in their care. The animals are looked after 7 days a week, 365 days of the year.

The SPA website provides details (also in English) of its activities and also outlines its main services, which are:

Taking in Abandoned Animals

Owners may need, or want, to sign over their animal(s) to the care of the SPA for many different reasons. This can include relocation, death of a family member, admission to a care home, allergies, or simply lack of time. These reasons are not judged and the animals, no matter their age, are cared for until an appropriate new home is found for them. During their stay, the animals receive proper medical care and food, a clean, warm and safe living environment, exercise, and affection from the staff. It perhaps needs to be stressed that euthanasia is not a policy of SPA La Côte.

Adoption

The terms and conditions of the adoption process, including cost, are set out under ‘Adoption’ on the website. All dogs and cats are both vaccinated and neutered prior to rehoming. For those animals who are too young, future owners are required to provide proof of compliance with this requirement.

Lost and Found Animals

In conjunction with the Police and the Gendarmerie, SPA La Côte operates as the official pound (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) for the reception of lost and found animals for the district of Nyon. If an animal’s owner cannot be found, the animal will be available for rehoming after a regulatory period. Please note that in accordance with Article 720a of the Swiss Civil Code, whoever finds a lost animal is obliged to inform the owner and, if this is not possible, to inform the authorities.

Boarding

Boarding is available for cats and dogs. Dogs are housed in kennels that comprise a heated indoor section, plus an outdoor section. At different times of the day they have access to a large outdoor exercise area. Cats are housed in the new spacious indoor rooms of the cattery, which are comfortable and also heated in cold weather. They have access to large, totally secured outdoor areas with grass and fresh air.

As demand for boarding is high, especially during school holiday periods, it is advisable to make any reservation well enough in advance. To make a reservation or for more information please call SPA La Côte on 022 361 61 15. For information on the terms and conditions, please visit the website.

SPA relies on donations and members’ contributions

SPA La Côte receives no funding from the State nor from the Commune. To fulfill its tasks, it therefore relies on donations and contributions from its members and from members of the public, as well as from the money generated by the boarding of cats and dogs.

Members receive the SPA La Côte leaflet in ‘l’Ami des Animaux’ magazine four times per year keeping them up to date with the activities and issues relevant to the Refuge and animals in general. This yearly membership is fixed at CHF 20.

If you would like to become a member or make a donation, contact them in person, by phone – tel 022 361 61 15 or via our website.

On behalf of all the animals in our trusted care, we thank you for your kind and invaluable support.

The building of the SPA is located next to the SAN at Chemin du Bochet 20 in Nyon, and is owned by the Foundation of the SPA La Côte.

