Blood donors: Loving Life, Giving Blood – Tues 24/Weds 25 March Nyon

Give Blood – Tuesday 24 and Weds 25th March, Salle Communale de Nyon,

As we go about ensuring our cupboards have enough essential supplies, public health officials also need to ensure that stocks of essential medical supplies are adequate to meet evolving public health challenges.

Among the most precious of these supplies are blood products.

Residents of the Nyon – La Côte regions have an important opportunity to contribute to public health readiness by donating blood on

Tuesday 24 March from 12:00-19:30 and Wednesday 25th from 15:00-19:30 at the Salle Communale de Nyon, 4 rue des Marchandises.

The Samaritains de Nyon and the Swiss Red Cross, in conjunction with the regional blood transfusion services, urge you to consider the precious gift of donating blood.

Frequently Asked Questions

In normal circumstances who is eligible to donate blood?

In principle, any healthy person between the ages of 18 and 60 who weighs more than 50 kg and without any of the symptoms outlined below is able and encouraged to donate blood. For more information click here

Is COVID-19 transmitted by blood?

For COVID-19, no transmission by blood or other substances of human origin has been documented or described. This also applies to the other two corona viruses that have emerged in the last two decades (SARS and MERS-CoV).

Who should not consider blood donation at this time?

Would-be donors who have flu-like symptoms, including fever, coughing, sneezing are not authorised to donate blood at this time and are requested to avoid coming to the Nyon blood donation venue on 24 March.

Would-be donors who have a confirmed COVID-19 infection, are not authorised to donate blood until at least 1 month after their complete recovery from the infection.

Would-be donors who may have had exposure to COVID- 19 due to contact with person(s) who have confirmed COVID-19 infections are suspended from donating blood for 14 days.

Would-be donors who have recently travelled to countries with COVID-19 outbreaks must delay blood donation according to the recommendations relative to the country where they have travelled.

Would-be donors who have spent more than a total of 6 months anywhere in the United Kingdom between 01.01.1980 and 31.12.1996 are not eligible to donate blood in Switzerland. because of the possible risk of transmitting the human form of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

Click here for more information on donor restrictions.

Is the current supply of blood products sufficient?

At present, the storage of the available blood reserves is in the normal range. Nevertheless, it is very important that blood is still donated.

Does the Transfusion Suisse CRS have a pandemic response plan?

In the event of a wide-spread epidemic of COVID-19, Transfusion Suisse CRS has a prepared pandemic response plan. The plan guarantees that Transfusion Suisse CRS will be able to take the necessary measures, in collaboration with the 11 regional Transfusion Services, to assure the provision of blood products in Switzerland. The current situation does not require activation of this plan.

Photo on banner headline courtesy – Transfusion interrégionale,

