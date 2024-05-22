“Bike day” on the 25th of May in Nyon

A day dedicated to cycling, Saturday May 25

Saturday May 25, the City of Nyon is organising a new edition of the “Journée du Vélo” or “Bike Day”.

This annual event inviting young and old, beginners and enthusiasts, to discover various activities linked to this sustainable mode of travel.

Here is an overview of the program of the day:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Parc de la Morâche (behind the station)

Discovery and testing of electric cargo bikes with Libbri Bikes.

Discovery, information and testing of PubliBike self-service bicycles with the Nyon Region.

Used bicycle exchange with the Transport and Environment Association (ATE). Acceptance of all cycles in good condition – tricycles, city and racing bikes, mountain bikes, children’s, ladies’ and men’s bikes, 25 or 45 km/h electric bikes, velomobiles, folding bikes, tri- and bi-carriers – as well as well as accessories such as child seats and trailers.

From 9 a.m., reception of bikes for sale, evaluation and setting of the price with the seller.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., bicycle sales.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., collection of the sale price (less 10% commission for the organization) and collection of unsold bikes.

For any information, contact ATE Vaud on 021 323 54 11 or info@ate-vd.ch.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Boiron eco-district

Discovery of PiNyon, PROVÉLO La Côte’s self-managed cycle repair workshop. And space allows you to maintain and repair your bike yourself or to learn how to do it with the help of an informed amateur mechanic who is there to advise and help. PiNyon is located in the Boiron eco-district, at Chemin des Tines 3A. Free access to the premises and tools.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the courtyard of the Rocher school

“Cycling safely” courses for families with PROVÉLO La Côte. Exercises to put traffic rules into practice in a protected environment and then in sparse urban traffic. Certificate given to participants. Free for Nyon residents. Participants from other municipalities: 40 francs for an adult with 1 child, 50 francs from 2 children. Information and registrations (mandatory) on coursvelo.ch.