Bike and coffee article

Nyon has a new cool café/bike repair workshop!

Tête de Course combines a café a bike repair shop and a café where you can enjoy a snack while you wait for it to be fixed, all wrapped up in a cosy and modern ambiance.

Their motto is simple: “Be it with managing projects or on a bicycle, together you go further.”

The founder Philipp Kneubuehler is passionate about sports and his passion has led him to dream up the “Tête de course concept.

The café is open all day for you to pick up coffee, snacks or even a great brunch on Sundays between 9:00 and 14:00. Anything to help avoid the population of Nyon from hypoglycemia :-)! Keep up those blood sugar levels…

The repair workshop is open from Monday to Saturday and they can even come and pick up your bike if necessary.

Next time you pass by go in and have a look if you haven’t already!

There is more information on their website, you will find it here.