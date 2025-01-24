Beat the January Blues with Luxe Self-Care at Prestige & Sensation

January can feel like the longest month of the year—grey skies, chilly weather, and the festive sparkle now a distant memory. But it’s also the perfect time to prioritize you. Shake off the winter blues and step into the warmth of Prestige & Sensation, Nyon’s premier beauty salon, where relaxation and rejuvenation await.

Here are some blissful ways to refresh your body and mind this winter:

The Detoxifying Glow Treatment (DXGlow)

Say goodbye to dull, dry winter skin with this deeply hydrating facial. Powered by boletus extract, organic rowan berry peptides, and hyaluronic acid, this treatment leaves your skin soft, radiant, and luminous after just one session.

Special Offer: 530 CHF for three sessions (normally 570 CHF).

Book your DXGlow session here

Laminat Hair Ritual: Shine All Winter Long

Revitalize your hair with the “lamina” ritual, a luxurious treatment enriched with argan, sesame, and almond oils. This nourishing ritual repairs and hydrates winter-damaged hair, leaving it strong, silky, and beautifully shiny.

Perfect for: Keeping your locks looking fresh even in the coldest months.

Book your Lamina Ritual here

Hands & Feet: Winter-Ready Pampering

Cold weather can be tough on your hands and feet. Treat yourself to a manicure or pedicure that doesn’t just beautify but deeply nourishes. Whether you prefer gel, semi-permanent, or classic varnish, you’ll leave with nails that are perfectly polished and a sense of total relaxation.

🛋Pro Tip: Book a nail appointment alongside your hair service for the ultimate day of pampering!

Book your manicure or pedicure here

Relaxing Massage: Your Winter Escape

Ease the heaviness of winter with a soothing massage that targets water retention, tired legs, and sluggish circulation. Featuring menthol and caffeine, this draining treatment will leave you feeling refreshed and energized.

60 minutes of pure relaxation.

Book your massage here

At Prestige & Sensation, every visit is a chance to pause, recharge, and rediscover your glow—even on the darkest winter days. From innovative treatments like the Calligraphy Cut® to bespoke facials and premium nail care, their expert team is here to make sure you feel radiant all year round.

Don’t let the winter blues linger—treat yourself to a well-deserved escape. Contact them at 022 361 12 16 or info@prestige-sensation.ch for bookings or more information. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay inspired!

Discover more in our previous article, including their signature Calligraphy Cut®!