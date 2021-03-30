Bargain hunting just became a solidarity action. Don’t miss out!

The “bons solidaires” is a system of vouchers the Municipality of Nyon has introduced to support local businesses.

For every voucher purchased, there is a 15% discount on the value, whilst paying an additional 5% to the business.

For example for a voucher worth CHF 100, you purchase it for CHF 85 and the business where you use it will receive CHF 105.

What a great opportunity to go bargain hunting and support the local economy at the same time!

You can purchase the vouchers at bons.nyon.ch and at the Nyon counter Tourism region (lacote-tourisme.ch, avenue Viollier 8). Different values are available: CHF 20, CHF 50, CHF 100 or CHF 200 and they are valid until December 31, 2021 at all businesses participating in the initiative.

It should also be noted that they are transmissible, can be used on one or more occasions and from different brands using the unique QR code on the back. To date, nearly 100 businesses have already registered for this operation! Those who wish to register can do so at any time on bons.nyon.ch. The participating businesses are listed on this platform.

Happy bargain hunting this Easter!