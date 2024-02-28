Auto Enthusiasts can hop on the train for The Geneva Motor Show at Palexpo

Nyon holds many diverse cultural events throughout the year and for those looking to explore beyond, just a short 25-minute train ride away is Palexpo International Exhibition Centre – a dynamic venue next to Geneva Airport.

While Nyon thrives with art and music, Palexpo broadens our horizons with a global lineup, hosting everything from cutting-edge innovation conferences to the glitz of renowned events like the Geneva International Motor Show.

Palexpo opened in 1981 and over the years has evolved into a multi–functional space, blending business and leisure events seamlessly.

This show has just started and is on until Sunday 3rd March – a yearly spectacle where the world’s automotive wonders take centre stage. You can check out the latest and sleekest designs and groundbreaking technology, all in just a day.

What you can expect:

Brand exhibits

Gran Turismo time trial challenge

Swiss racing drivers meet & greet

Design sketching masterclasses

Formula 1 live viewing

All-day entertainment Events

Other events include the Geneva Book Fair which is coming up on 6th-10th March. If you have an inquisitive mind, The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is in April and is the biggest event in the world exclusively devoted to inventions. A personal favourite of mine is Les Automnales which happens later in the year and has something for everyone.

Check out their Agenda and explore more options for things to do in the area.