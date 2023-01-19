Attention all green thumbs! There are still vacant spots in the vegetable garden for the 2023 season.

What better way to start 2023 than by getting back to nature and cultivating your very own vegetable garden, with the added support of market gardeners and the Au-Potager Association committee. Located in the fields of Bois-Bougy, this community garden with its turnkey concept, allows you to maintain your own plot of land, cultivate your plants, harvest your vegetables and fruits and meet like-minded people.

“Each lot is 30 square meters and there is a wide variety of vegetables provided (seeds and plants) and guides on when, where and how to sow and plant them. Gardening tools are also provided on site to make it as easy as possible to dive into the adventure without any hassle! Several times a week, a professional gardener is on site to answer questions of members, takes care of the general maintenance and irrigation system. Gardens are often shared by two people/families to make it fun and share the workload and harvests.”

As well as Nyon there are two other Au-Potager sites in the area – Prangins and Gland. For more information visit the Au-Potager Website

There are still lots available for the 2023 season! Sign up below.