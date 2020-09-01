Atelier 9 – Nyon’s cool coworking solution

Atelier 9 is Nyon’s coworking solution. Have a business call in a ski gondola or host an event in one of the artistically designed spaces.

Coworking is a concept many of us are familiar with. It offers that blend between working from the comfort of home and the professional stimulation that comes with having colleagues around.

Working from home was a must during the COVID lockdown, but as we start to settle into our new normal, there is also a shift in our preference of working.

Atelier 9 hosts those developing new entrepreneurial projects, or launching innovative businesses from within their walls! Several companies are also cutting back on office space in one location and allowing their people to work from locations closer to home. Small private offices are for hire as well as desks in an open space.

They offer a variety of formulas to suit the different frequencies with which people want to use their facilities. These range from globetrotters, to nomads and to green cards.

The space is run by Roland Schaller who is always happy to give a tour of the space. So don’t be shy; walk in and ask to have a look around! Who knows what this space will inspire you to create…

