Atelier 9 is turning two in a time of pandemic!

This article reviews the changes that were made for the coworkers in the space and what is new at Atelier 9.

Thank you to Roland and Jean-Marc for providing us with this article and insight on how the pandemic is affecting working trends.

While the COVID-19 pandemic situation forced most companies to promote home-office, this situation is not ideal for those who need to separate personal and work environments. As a result, the concept of a coworking space has been increasingly used this year.

Despite the current unstable situation, ATELIER 9 managed to successfully celebrate its second birthday on October 9th with some of their coworkers, partners, and friends!

2020 has been a special year for all of us. Here are some of the major changes ATELIER 9 went through to ensure a proper working environment to its coworkers. We are a member of Coworking Switzerland Association and regularly discuss essential topics such as the COVID-19 safety measures.

1. Social Distance: Coworking desks have been reduced from 15 to 8 with a Plexiglass separating the desks. Furthermore, one desk is left free between coworkers.

2. Tracking: Social Pass app is available at ATELIER 9 and you can check-in and out to ensure proper tracking and information flow.

3. Disinfectant: At every door of the coworking space, you will find all the supplies you need to ensure clean hands.

4. Fresh Air/door cleaning: Jean-Marc makes sure there is enough fresh air in the office by regularly opening the doors. He also and takes time to clean the doors.

5. Masks: Every individual now needs to wear a mask when moving around the working space and at each desk.

New at ATELIER 9

The coworking has opened its offices to students! Offers packages for those interested in studying in Nyon instead of staying at home are now available. For them, special packages exist for weekdays as well as week-ends.

What is ATELIER 9

For those who don’t know ATELIER 9 yet, it is a coworking space housed in an old building and within a stone’s throw of the Roman museum. It is completely modern and has a stylish working environment. Right in the heart of town, it is located close to the railway station, central car park and the CGN port. It provides fast Wi-Fi and comfortable desks that can be elevated to stand up while working. Projectors, screens, keyboards, computer mouses, flip charts, a laser printer, scanner, private lockers and more are available to those who need it. A lovely kitchenette area is there for those who want to take a break or catch up.

For non-coworkers such as individuals, groups or organisations, the meeting room (up to 6 people in a pandemic situation) can also be rented with different pricing (half-day, full day and after 18.00).

Interested in having a look around our working space?

Feel free to walk in for a tour with the manager and one of the co-founders Roland Schaller. Who knows what this space will inspire you to create…

The reception desk is open every day except from 12.00-13.30 and on Saturdays. Working spaces are open for business from Monday to Friday from 07:00 to midnight and on Saturdays from 08:00 – 18:00.

For more information, feel free to visit the website, reach out by mail (info@atelier9.work) or phone (+41 (0)22 565 3355).

