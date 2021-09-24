ATELIER 9 has a new formal meeting room

ATELIER 9 has a new formal, high-tech meeting room on offer!

Looking for a space to hold a meeting or host a discussion? Alongside the co-working space at ATELIER 9 there is now a brand new meeting room available to rent.

Atelier 9 is offering a more formal style of meeting room close to the co-working space on Rue du Vieux Marché 10, at the offices of lawyer Andrea Rusca. The fully equipped room has a capacity for ten people. Replacing the old flip chart with a new high-tech screen, the room is perfect for presentations and more creative activities.

The meeting room boasts views over the town and the lake, letting in plenty of natural light and with it, the space for lots of productive ideas and discussions!

They still have their own original meeting room that can be rented out for short or long periods during the day in their trademark Atelier 9 style. This room offers a more vibrant and laid back vibe and also has a capacity for ten people.

Are you looking for office space? There are two available for October 1st at their prime new location on Place du Chateâu, 7. Read our previous article with more information here.

You can get in touch with ATELIER 9 to enquire after the rooms, or any of their other services on 022 565 3355 or simply pass by for a spontaneous visit when you are next in the area.

Happy (co)working!