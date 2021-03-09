ATELIER 9 expands it’s coworking offer with 6 new private offices in a new location

Nyon’s coworking, ATELIER 9 has opened up a new location with private offices on the Place du Chateau!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant rise in demand for private offices where small business could come to work together without the risk of larger infections in the open-space. More information on the trends the coworking noticed can be read in our previous article on the coworking space here.

Roland Schaller, ATELIER 9′s co-owner, and his business partners had been on the lookout for a suitable location since the summer and finally found what they needed at the end of last year.

A stone’s throw away from their original location the Rue du Vieux-Marché 9, a perfect opportunity arose for them on the central Place du Château 7. The space became available for them to take over a space in November. The months of November and December saw an intense period of renovation to bring in their unique urban style that mixing a modern vibe with trendy materials and the easily recognisable “red thread” as a colour.

In January, 6 brand new office spaces, each with a capacity of 2-4 people, were ready to welcome their first tenants. Several local businesses had already expressed interest in renting private offices and very shortly after opening their doors, they were already fully booked.

A communal area is available within the space to allow for much-needed coffee breaks. There is a friendly and relaxed atmosphere between people as they come across each other, usually stopping for a quick chat before starting the day.

These are also an opportunity for the various business owners to exchange ideas and get to know each other’s companies.

For example, Emilio Hernandez is one of the employees of COSY Web Agency, a digital Nyon-based agency. His clients are based in the heart of Nyon and by being based in ATELIER 9 he is extremely flexible to move quickly between his office and COSY web’s physical shop right opposite the cinema.

Another of the tenants is Martin Tengelin, Managing Director for Switzerland of Datatonic, an innovative company in the field of AI and analytics. They rent 2 separate office spaces and make sure to rotate between colleagues and days in the office. Due to the current pandemic, this is an ideal solution for them.

More to come from ATELIER 9 soon…!