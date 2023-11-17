Art Exhibition at the Speerstra Gallery is a Contemporary Twist on Bosch’s ‘Le Jardin des délices’

Explore a contemporary perspective on Jérôme Bosch’s renowned masterpiece, Le Jardin des délices, (the Garden of Earthly delights) at the Speerstra Gallery in Bursins, Vaud. From November 18 to December 23, 2023, the gallery presents a captivating exhibition featuring 18 artists from Switzerland.

Each artist’s work engages with a specific element of Bosch’s painting, creating a connection between medieval art and contemporary creation keeping its cryptic themes alive. This modern twist fits well with Bosch’s free and forward-thinking approach. The exhibit showcases a mix of art forms like painting, sculpture, photos, weaving, ceramics, and virtual art. Taking a closer look, “Le Jardin des délices” seems like a virtual world ahead of its time.

List of Artists: Ligia Dias – Pietro Castano – L’Original – Gwenola de Muralt – Jam2luxe – Sar – Steph Fonteyn – Le Zeste – Nicola Sartorio – Swiss Crypto Cat – Marco Scorti – Swox – Fabian Boschung – Xavier Magaldi – Ulie Schwab – Léonard von Muralt – Cream Company and Livia Gnos

When: Saturday 18th November – Saturday 23rd December

Where: Speerstra Gallery, 1 chemin des cerisiers, 1183, Bursins, Vaud.

Visit the website for more information.