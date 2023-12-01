Are you Prêt a Parler French? Join the end of year event!

Brush up on your French and meet fellow expats at Prêt a Parler’s Christmas event

Are you Prêt a Parler French? This company makes learning the language more fun!

They offer a variety of different options to learn French and help people pass the FIDE and prepare for the Swiss naturalisation process too.

In 2024, they will we will offer face-to-face group lessons in their new learning space in Nyon!

you can come and discover this up-and-coming learning location in the La Côte area.

Join the end of year event

On Thursday 7th of December between 18:00 and 20:00 they are hosting “Les fêtes de fin d’année 2023” with CEO Isabelle!

Brush up on your French, meet fellow expats, and most importantly, have fun! Wine, festive nibbles and great prizes to win throughout the evening.

6-8 pm, at Elite Conduite, behind Piscine du Cossy

🤩 You can register here to RSVP: it’s free!

Registration ends tonight!