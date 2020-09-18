Are you creative? Join the pop-up Christmas market!

Creative locals are invited to participate in our 5th Know-it-all Marketplace 2020 in Geneva.
Thanks to Lisa from the Know it all Passport, there is a great opportunity for our creative community!
Lisa is currently seeking vendors for the 5th edition of Know-it-all Marketplace that will showcase local* creative people who have a passion and love to share this passion. Between 50-65 vendors can be hosted in a 250m2 space!
Even with Covid-19 as our new norm, we know that between masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing, we will be able to maintain a fun and healthy environment. Planète Charmilles registered an increase of sales in July this year compared to 2019… people are still buying and wanting to have a normal life.
This 5th edition pop-up shop (temporary shop) will be held in Planète Charmilles, a central Geneva location, for the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you dabble in any creative areas and you would like a chance to sell your products, contact Know it all and ask for an application form.
Comments
Lisa says
Thanks for posting this Mandy! Applications until 30 September 2020. Possible after this date if space allows. Cheers, Lisa
Mandy says
It’s a great initiative and opportunity for those looking either for exposure for their creativity or for ideas of Christmas presents once the market opens. Good luck with the organisation!