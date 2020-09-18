Are you creative? Join the pop-up Christmas market!

Creative locals are invited to participate in our 5th Know-it-all Marketplace 2020 in Geneva.

Thanks to Lisa from the Know it all Passport, there is a great opportunity for our creative community!

Lisa is currently seeking vendors for the 5th edition of Know-it-all Marketplace that will showcase local* creative people who have a passion and love to share this passion. Between 50-65 vendors can be hosted in a 250m2 space!

Even with Covid-19 as our new norm, we know that between masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing, we will be able to maintain a fun and healthy environment. Planète Charmilles registered an increase of sales in July this year compared to 2019… people are still buying and wanting to have a normal life.

This 5th edition pop-up shop (temporary shop) will be held in Planète Charmilles, a central Geneva location, for the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you dabble in any creative areas and you would like a chance to sell your products, contact Know it all and ask for an application form.

Read the rest of the article here for more information.

