Are you a US voter living abroad? Cast your ballot!

The Vote From Abroad website (https://www.votefromabroad.org/) is a non-partisan tool that assists United States (US) voters living abroad in registering to vote and requesting their ballots.

Thanks to the VFA volunteers for this initiative and for this article.

Vote From Abroad provides voting information for each of the 50 US states – a state by state/-specific voting guide that details each state’s primary and general election deadlines, provides its submission rules, and lists the local election officials. Importantly, the Vote From Abroad website helps US citizens vote from abroad by generating the necessary Federal form that must be submitted to request an overseas absentee ballot.

Vote From Abroad volunteers will man a table in Place Saint-Martin, Nyon, on Saturday, 26 September 2020, 08h00-13h00. So, should you be a US citizen and have queries on the mechanics of voting from abroad, please stop by. Alternatively, for further information you may click the red chat logo at VoteFromAbroad.org, or write the Geneva-region coordinator for VFA Karin Holm, Karinholm@bluewin.ch

The Switzerland-based Vote From Abroad volunteers ask that all US citizens share this information on voting from abroad, and that non-US citizens encourage their U.S. friends to vote in the 3 November 2020 US Federal elections!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

