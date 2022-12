Sue Lake from notebynote started this event because I met so many people who missed the opportunities to sing Christmas songs with other people so we aim to create a community event for all ages to come together to sing just for fun.

When: Saturday 10th December at 14:00

Where: Chéserex Salle Communale – Route de la Poste, 16, 1275.

Contact Sue Lake for more information on suelake@notebynote.eu

This is your time to shine and audience participation is a must!