Living in Nyon

Articles, news, events, all about living in the town and surrounding area.

Apartment in Nyon for rent from August.

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment (plus separate guest WC), a short walk from the centre of Nyon.

Large sunny balcony overlooking spacious communal gardens, quiet spot, yet not too far from the railway station and shops.

Indoor parking place, communal bike room, communal pushchair/buggy room, private cellar, cave and lift in building. Concierge keeps the place immaculate. CHF 2,850 per month plus charges.  

For more info, contact Catherine Nelson-Pollard  Email cnp@bluewin.ch   

Or contact the rental agency website  

Photo below – View from balcony

Nyon – Appartement à louer 

 

