Advent Calendar Gifts for you this Festive Season!

We are so excited to share this news with you.
Launching 1st December for the first time in Living in Nyon history, an advent calendar of gifts just for you! Count down to Christmas with us as we offer you, our exceptional readers, some fantastic goodies to get you into the festive spirit. All whilst showcasing some brilliant local businesses and their products and services. This will be taking place on our Instagram page so be sure to follow us and not miss any of the updates.
Each week we will bring you exciting offers from a local business, and we have some treats lined up for you. So watch this space as we launch next week December 1st!
We will also be holding a photo competition Nyon Winter Wonderland on Instagram. The talented winner will have their photo entry featured on the Living in Nyon site. Send us your stunning snapshots of Nyon and the local area and our followers will vote for their favourite out of the top three we choose.
Deadline is 17th December. Follow our Instagram for more details on how to enter next week.
If you are a local business reach out to us if you want on Instagram to get involved in the Living in Nyon Advent Calendar. Let us showcase your talents whilst offering our readers something special this Christmas.
