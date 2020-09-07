Activities – September top picks

What a fantastic month September is! The weather is perfect: not too hot, not too cold and it’s time to start afresh with a new cycle of activities or pick up the ones we love again.

Whether you are looking for sports, arts, or social activities, the options vary vastly and information is scattered and sometimes difficult to find. For this reason, Living in Nyon will be providing you with our top 5 picks of the month with selected activities coming up in our region!

1.Lake Geneva cleanup – 3rd and 4th of October

Join over 1’000 volunteers that will work remove waste from the Lac Léman. During this weekend, different intervention zones are defined all around the lake and whether you are a scuba diver, a stand-up paddle user or simply prefer to stay on strong grounds, you are welcome to subscribe and help with this effort.

Get some more information here

2. LE GRAAL – September 12th

If like me you enjoy all kinds of sports, this activity is for you. It is a multisport race (50% mountain bike, 30% trail running, 10% kayak, 10% …….surprise!). It will take you from Mont-sur-Lausanne to… well, actually no one knows. It’s also an orientation race to top it off! If you thought that Switzerland was boring, here is a dose of adventure to keep you going!

Teams of 2 sign up to the race with the minimum age requirement being only 14 years old. There is also a parent/child category with the minimum age being 9. Depending on your level and competitiveness you can chose between 3 different trails (30Km, 50km or 70km)

Subscribe if you dare 😊

3. Swiss Classic British car meeting – October 3rd in Morges

More than 1600 classic cars and motorcycles will be exposed on the docks of Morges.

This is a great opportunity to spend a day discovering beautiful Morges and marveling at these classic masterpieces that will never go out of fashion.

5. Museum Pass valid for one year

For the crazy price of 12.-, you will be able to enjoy 8 museums and visit castles in the area of Nyon during a full year. Feel the heritage and the culture through the various cultural activities included in this pass. Who said Switzerland was expensive?

The list of museums and subscription is available here

4. Market in Gland – every Wednesday from 16h to 20h until the end of October

This easy-going market is the perfect place to spend some time after a hard-working day. It offers a variety of delicacies ranging from Moroccan or Vietnamese stands to the local fish or cheese stands.

It also has tables where you can simply sit and enjoy food and drinks on the spot.

And if the ambiance picks up, the Bulls Pub is next door for a drink or a burger and the Buffet de la gare located in Hotel Glanis to enjoy a nice dinner. Both places have live music on Wednesdays so be assured you’ll have a good time.

Have a good time and don’t hesitate to share your discoveries with us!

