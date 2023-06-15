A Vibrant Festival of Events Beneath the Chestnut Trees this Summer

Un été sous les Marronniers – A Summer under the Chestnut Trees

This summer festival is taking place at the Esplanade des Marronniers in Nyon from 17th June until 16th September 2023. There will be concerts, shows and DJ sets, a silent disco, Qi-gong and yoga classes, an arts and crafts market, children’s stories, theatrical performances or an open “Open Mic” playback. There is something for everyone!

There is also a buvette run by the RDVDT Association open for drinks and snacks from Thursday to Sunday.

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Check out the full programme here.