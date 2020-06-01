A Train trip from Nyon to see the Mirage – A Mirrored Chalet in the hills above Gstaad

Day trip by train from Nyon to see the Mirage – check out our video below

High up in the hills above Gstaad, there’s an art installation called Mirage. Created by Doug Aitken, it’s in a stunning setting and a fabulous place to visit.

It’s easy to do this using the Swiss railway network, followed by a short walk from either Gruben, or Schönried railway stations. It’s possible to do this on a day trip from Nyon. Whilst it’s a full day, it’s worth it. The views on the route through the mountains from Montreux to Gstaad on the GoldenPass line, and along the lakeside are simply spectacular.

We took the 07:44 train from *Nyon arriving in Montreux at 08:41 and then caught the connecting GoldenPass Belle Epoque train at 08:44, arriving in Gruben at 10:27.

*you could also take this same train from Geneva at 07:30 or Morges departing at 08:00.

Note: Link to CFF train timetable here. Check whether the GoldenPass train is running on the times and day you intend to travel. The photo of the carriage above was taken in the First Class section of the train.

Above hiking illustration courtesy Elevation 1049

It’s a gentle walk up to the Mirage/mirrored chalet from here. After visiting the art installation (free to visit!) we then walked on to the next village of Schönried for lunch at the Hotel Kernen.

From here you can either take the return train to Montreux, or walk back to Gstaad (about an hour’s walk) to pick up the train there. We took the 15:37 arriving back to Montreux where we changed trains, arriving back in Nyon at 18:14.

Check out our Living in Nyon video of the trip below.

