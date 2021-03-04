A minute’s silence for Coronavirus victims – 12:00 on Friday 5th March 2021

Guy Parmelin, the current president of the Swiss Confederation has announced that there will be “a moment of reflection” to pay homage to the victims of Covid-19.

On Friday 5th March 2021 at midday, church bells will ring accompanied by a minute of silence, exactly one year after the first Covid death in Switzerland. Currently, more than 9,000 people have lost their lives in Switzerland due to the pandemic.

Photos below – taken in Nyon, just one year ago.

Photo in banner header, full moon over Nyon. April 8, 2020.

The underpass in Nyon, the first of many festivals and concerts to be cancelled (annulé).

Photo above – The entrance to Manor and the newly introduced, one-way system to the department store.