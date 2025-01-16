A Living in Nyon Event – Networking done differently!

Time for the first in-person event of the year with the new workshop: “Networking done differently”

Join us on Wednesday evening 5th of February between 17:30 and 19:30 in the center of Nyon.

Living In Nyon has been hard at work behind the scenes with improvements and upgrades on many fronts! More about that very soon…

One of the things we can already share with you is that there will be more opportunities to see each other in person this year.

We kick off the events calendar with a workshop on networking.

Having a strong network, and leveraging it are two different things entirely.



It’s just one of those topics… We know all the theory and the best practices yet its still uncomfortable.

The goal is for us to be smart about, channel our energy into the things that DO work and make it feel more natural.

What we will cover in this workshop:

👉 Alternatives to “classical” networking

👉 Hidden and effective ways to break the networking mould

👉 Bring your authenticity to the table and make yourself memorable

👉 Nurture and stay connected with your network to build stronger relations

👉 Role play learn from each other and have fun in a safe space.

Come ready to play, meet some great people and test the boundaries of your communication skills.

There is an in-person and online option depending on schedules and preferences:

The details for the in person workshop:

Date: 5th of February

Time: 17:30 to 19:30

Location: The B-inspired Clubhouse – Rue Nicole 3, 1260 Nyon

Free registration here

The capacity is limited to 12 people so please be sure to book early!

The details for the online workshop:

Date: 7th of February

Time: 12:30 to 14:00

Free registration here

The capacity is limited to 15 people.



About Mandy Bronsil

She took over the Living in Nyon website in 2020 from Catherine Nelson Pollard, and has actively been contributing ever since!

As the founder of B-inspired Partners, Mandy is a dynamic force in fostering community and collaboration among local entrepreneurs and professionals.

Her workshops and MasterMinds groups offer more than networking—they build lasting connections that fuel personal and professional growth.

With a background in hospitality and extensive experience in recruitment and facilitation, Mandy brings her expertise to university classrooms, training future leaders in professional development, team collaboration, and career planning. Fluent in both French and English, Mandy empowers individuals and team, always with an eye on building strong, supportive communities.

Join us on the 5th of February and meet our wonderful international community in person!

For more English speaking and events hosted by B-inspired have a look at the full events calendar here or join the no-chat WhatsApp group to stay informed as they approach.