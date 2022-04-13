A Living in Nyon and International Link Event – How to Network Effectively.

Living in Nyon, in collaboration with International Link bring you a highly interactive and dynamic networking workshop How to Network Effectively. Brush up on your networking skills and have a great time doing it!

Did you know that…

Approximately 70% of jobs are filled through network connections.

Studies show the most connected people are often the most successful.

A targeted and efficient networking strategy can help you manage your career successfully.

International Link is an initiative of the Chambre Vaudoise du Commerce which aims to federate, represent and support international entities of the canton of Vaud by:

Promoting the excellence of the canton generated and shared by companies, organisations and universities.

Helping create a common strategy and convey a positive image.

Facilitating the integration into the local economy.

Providing a platform for sharing experiences and best practices.

In this presentation by Mandy Bronsil, Founder of B-inspired Partners and Living in Nyon Editor, you will learn:

How to adapt your strategy according to your personality and feel confident.

How to identify relevant existing networks correctly and use your time efficiently.

What qualities to use to leverage and make yourself memorable.

Event Details

Thursday 5th May 2022

16:00 – 18:00

Presentation followed by an Apéro

Hotel Real Nyon – Place de Savoie 1, 1260 Nyon

Click here to register for this upcoming event for free using the code LINRELOC.

We look forward to seeing you there!