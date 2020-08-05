Parcours Vita Trelex

A perfect early morning or evening run!

There are many jogging and walking routes in the area that are worth exploring. Find your own favourite! Here is some information about the Parcours Vita in Trelex: It’s on the outskirts of Nyon so you will need a car or bike to get there if you are based in the centre of Nyon. “Parcoursvita” refers to a “health walk” (parcours is French for track/course) and there are many of these “health walks” to be discovered. They are mostly located in or near forests or areas with great scenes to see.

There are 180 of these around Switzerland and they are not just for jogging, they also encourage you to stop and exercise or stretch along the way. Here’s the Link with all of the courses in the Canton of Vaud.

It’s peaceful and quiet, takes you through the forest and is around 2.9 metres in length so is perfect for an after or pre-work jog. Some joggers have had the delight of seeing foxes early in the morning.

Directions: From Nyon drive to Trelex. At the roundabout head across towards Genolier, then turn almost immediately left. There is a small Parcoursvita sign under the words “Salle Polyvolante” (see photo below).

Drive out of the village and for approximately 2km up the hill. Eventually you will come to a car parking area, (on the right hand side) with a hard standing among the trees to park your car.



The course is off to the left. It tells you the length of the course, the difficulty of it and gives you more info on fitness.



It should take between 14-20 minutes according to fitness levels. The sign board gives times for completing the course if just jogging, so you can test your fitness against averages. Spending time on the exercises adds another 15 minutes or so.

Good luck!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

